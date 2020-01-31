Community members suggest changes to the Isle of Palms Marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) wants to make sure that community members are involved in deciding the fate of the Isle of Palms Marina. Tonight’s workshop allowed residents to suggest changes and give their input.

Carol Rice has been a resident of the island for over 27 years. She says that her fellow neighbors seem to have similar views and ideas.

“I think everyone is in agreement that they want a restaurant there, continued water access for boats, dockage, sort of a park-like atmosphere,” says Rice.

She says that being able to “throw a boat in the water, or sit and enjoy a cocktail and watch the sunset,” are some of the greatest assets of the marina. Rice hopes that the area remains generally undeveloped; free of condominiums or commercial real estate.

The groups at tonight’s workshop were asked to answer a series of questions on their priorities for the marina, amenities that they’d like or not like to see, and general improvements to be made.

In terms of renovations, resident Alfred Dawson is hoping to see an improvement in safety. Dawson lives fairly close to the marina and has 10 grandchildren that visit often.

“The sidewalks end before they get to the marina. So if I have a grandchild that I need to push with a baby stroller there’s really no safe way to get to the marina,” he says.

The group’s suggestions were written down on big sheets of paper and posted around the room. Isle of Palms City Council will be collecting this data to be used in future decision-making.

Suggestions are still being taken by the city to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard. To submit a comment, click here.