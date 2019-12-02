Community Members Welcome the Holiday Season with the Charleston Holiday Parade

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – On Sunday morning, rain drops fell on the streets of the parade route.

This led managers to push back the parade until 3:30 in the afternoon.

Despite the bit of heavy rain, floats were dried off and took their place in the lineup

Over 90 participants took part in this years parade. Organizers say that they typically see thousands of spectators each year.

Locals say that this parade would have a great turn out, rain or shine.

It’s a much anticipated event that brings some holiday spirit to the lowcountry.