NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon.

At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza.

The distribution event will happen at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.