NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply giveaway event is happening Saturday in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with the Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy to distribute groceries, baby products, and hygiene products on Saturday, June 4, starting at 11 a.m.

The event will also have jump castles and hot food.

Attendees can also submit applications for free air conditioning units and make appointments for rent and utility assistance through SC Stay Plus.

The giveaway will happen at Lowe’s Improvement Store located at 4775 Northwoods Boulevard.