Community Resource Center hosting multiple food drives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host multiple food drives across the Lowcountry ahead of Thanksgiving.
The drives will kickoff Saturday, November 21 with three events:
- North Charleston Community Resource Center 2:00 p.m. (turkey giveaway)
- Awendaw (location TBD) 2:00 p.m.
- Southside Impact Church (87 Beaufain Street) 2:00 p.m.
On Monday, November 23, there will be two events:
- Summerville Family YMCA 2:00 p.m.
- St. George (location TBD) 2:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, November 24, the North Charleston Community Resource Center will partner with the North Charleston Police Department and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation “to distribute cooked turkeys and meals for families in need.”