CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to open a new location in the Hollywood area.

Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray and Louis Smith, who serves as the center’s executive director, are expected to announce the new location on Thursday morning.

The Community Resource Center operates two other locations in Summerville and North Charleston.

Leaders say the center will impact hundreds of Hollywood area residents in need of groceries, hygiene products, necessities for babies, and other items like air conditioning units and heaters.

There will also be a large Christmas grocery distribution during the announcement which is set to take place at Hollywood Town Hall at 11:00 a.m.