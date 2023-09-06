NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Trade Center is working to bring trade-related job training to North Charleston with its new Community Trade Center.

“The new trade center is a collective effort by the private business sector of the community whose understanding is that Charleston has become a major production hub, and there is a need to gear many community members in that direction to increase sustainability,” Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, said.

The Community Trade Center will serve as space for programming in:

Forklift Training

Welding

Manufacturing & Factory Training

Flooring & Carpet Installation

35 Station GED Program

This comes months after the center opened a new location on Whipper Barony Lane in April.

Local leaders are set to host a press conference about the Community Trade Center on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.