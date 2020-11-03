Company that owns Northwoods Mall files for bankruptcy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CBL Properties on Monday announced that the company has “filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US Banruptcy Code.”

The company owns Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

According to a release, day-to-day operations at Northwoods mall are expected to remain normal.

The filing is expected to be used for restructuring, expected to “provide the Company with a significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt and preferred obligations by approximately $1.5 billion, extending debt maturities, and increasing liquidity while maintaining operational consistency.”

CBL’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Lebovitz, said “with an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”