Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

Confirmed case of mumps at Kiawah Island Resort

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WBCD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported that one individual “associated with Kiawah Resort” has been confirmed with a case of the mumps.

DHEC was unable to provide “any information concerning details about physical condition, hospitalization, age, sex, and residence.”

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed the case to News 2, but could not comment any further.

This is the third location in the Lowcountry where a mumps case has been reported.

To date, over 70 cases have been reported at the College of Charleston, and one case was reported at Summerville High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES