Confirmed case of mumps at Kiawah Island Resort

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WBCD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported that one individual “associated with Kiawah Resort” has been confirmed with a case of the mumps.

DHEC was unable to provide “any information concerning details about physical condition, hospitalization, age, sex, and residence.”

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed the case to News 2, but could not comment any further.

This is the third location in the Lowcountry where a mumps case has been reported.

To date, over 70 cases have been reported at the College of Charleston, and one case was reported at Summerville High School.