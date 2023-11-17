CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This year’s Charleston County Democratic Blue Jamboree Rally will feature several national Democratic officials alongside local democratic administrators on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Held at the American Theater downtown with doors opening at 2:30 p.m., attendees will have the chance to hear speakers like U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips, S.C. State Senators Margie Bright Matthews and Deon Tedder with S.C. State Representatives Spencer Wetmore and JA Moore.

The Blue Jamboree is an annual event that acts as a kickoff to upcoming election seasons and gives voters a chance to get to know the names on their ballots in person.

The Charleston County Democratic Party says this year’s rally is significant because of the upcoming Democratic Presidential Primary with South Carolina kicking off the presidential election cycle.

The event is expected to run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.