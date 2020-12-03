Conservation group files new lawsuit over I-526 extension project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new lawsuit has been filed over the I-526 extension project.

The Coastal Conservation League and two citizen plaintiffs filed the lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at appealing a state court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Charleston County’s use of half-cent sales tax funds for the extension of I-526 to Johns and James islands.

“We originally filed the lawsuit in June 2019 because Charleston County Council promised voters it wouldn’t use those funds for the highway extension, then turned around and did just that. The county broke a contract with voters. It was true then and it remains true today,” said Coastal Conservation League Executive Director Laura Cantral in a statement Thursday.

Cantal said the group believes Charleston County citizens, residents, and taxpayers “have the right to challenge the county’s actions.”

“The residents of Charleston County deserve a government that is transparent and honest, one that follows through on its promises and that citizens can trust. We will continue to fight to ensure that Charleston County is that kind of government,” said Cantral.