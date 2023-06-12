CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City officials broke ground Monday morning on a new Workforce and Affordable Rental Housing project on Romney Street.

The development will provide rental apartments for low-and moderate-income people.

The City of Charleston, New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church, and P.A.S.T.O.R.S., Inc., held a groundbreaking and dedication event at 10:00 a.m. for the new construction.

The apartments, located at 195 Romney Street, are being built in partnership between New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church and PASTORS, Inc.

Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg, City Councilmember, Jason Sakran, and pastors from local churches attended the groundbreaking event.