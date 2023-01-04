MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night.

The work is expected to begin around 7:00 p.m. Thursday and last until 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Lanes in the area will be closed and flagging operations will be underway as crews complete the project.

Drivers are asked to be extra careful in the area and obey all directions from crews. Delays are likely, so drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.