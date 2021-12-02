Construction to impact nightly traffic along Rifle Range Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures along portions of Rifle Range Road go into effect Thursday night as crews work on the construction of a new wastewater line.

The closures will begin Thursday, lasting from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night until the project is complete.

Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive, as well as “nearby segments of Rifle Range Road” will be impacted.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks, which is overseeing the project, is encouraging drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians in the area to use caution and comply with directions.

Delays are expected.