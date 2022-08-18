CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Contractors will begin a weeks-long watermain installation project which is expected to impact traffic in South Mount Pleasant beginning August 21.

The watermain will be installed along Magrath Darby Boulevard, across Coleman Boulevard, and down to Patriots Point.

Crews will work nighty from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until the installation is complete.

During construction, Magrath Darby Boulevard will be closed and drivers will need to take alternate routes. W. Coleman Boulevard will alternate north and south lane closures.

Drivers are asked to be extra cautious when driving in the area and expect delays.