CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm drain modification work will cause overnight lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday.

The work is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, which will improve about 2.1 miles from near Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road.

Crews will close one lane of eastbound traffic and one lane of westbound traffic on Glenn McConnell as well as the intersection of Mary Ader Avenue and Glenn McConnell from 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Via Charleston County

Traffic coming from Mary Ader Avenue will be rerouted down Shelby Ray Court and access Glenn McConnell via Goodwill Way.

To access Mary Ader Avenue from Glenn McConnell, drivers should take Goodwill Way then Shelby Ray Court.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area.