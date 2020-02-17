Contractors find decomposed body while working at a home in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Contractors made a gruesome discovery while working on a home in North Charleston over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the contractors were working at a home on Alton Street around 1:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon when they located a decomposed body.

Officials say the body was found in a state of advanced decomposition and had been there for some time.

Police are investigating the death but said there are no signs of suspicious circumstances leading to that dead.

They said more information will be gathered during an autopsy. A name has not yet been released.