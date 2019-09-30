Convicted Johns Island kidnapper booked into Al Cannon Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A convicted kidnapper is back in jail in Charleston County.

According to jail records, Thomas Evans was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

Evans pleaded guilty in September 2018 to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Johns Island girl and driving her to Alabama after violently attacking her mother.

Prosecutors said Evans followed the mother and daughter to their home in February of that year where he then assaulted the woman and kidnapped the 4-year-old.

The girl was able to escape in Alabama after a railroad crew spotted Evans asleep in his car. He was later arrested in Mississippi after a police chase.

A judge handed down three consecutive life sentences in March 2019.

It was not immediately clear why Evans was booked into the Charleston County jail, we are working to learn more.