CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a lot of anticipation for the Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival after the event was postponed back in October.

The event was moved to this Sunday, January 8, after it was canceled in October due to Hurricane Ian.

The Kids Run and Family Festival will go from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. For the first time, it will be held at the newly renovated Stoney Field at Burke High School.

Jason Kronsberg, Parks Director for the City of Charleston, said the renovations will make Stoney Field the perfect location for the kids run.

“With the new rubber surface track and then the synthetic turf field which kinda pulls it all together,” said Kronsberg. “The new track is a first of its kind for the city and it will serve as a wonderful surface to run on for the children’s run this weekend.”

Irv Batten, the race director said there will be lots of activities for both kids and parents on Sunday.

“There’s so much to do — the climbing wall, face painting, jump castles, free food for the kids, and all kinds of games and everything — and of course our mascot races,” Batten said.

The mascot race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the toddler waddler and 400-meter race.

It’s also the first time in a few years that the event is back at its full capacity.

In 2021, there was a scaled-down run with about 500 kids. As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,000 were pre-registered for Sunday’s run.