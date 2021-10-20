Cooper River Bridge Run 2022 design unveiled

Cooper River Bridge Run 2022 artwork by Netta Radice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cooper River Bridge Run logo for the 2022 race has been unveiled.

The design shows the new Ravenel Bridge over a reflection of the old Cooper River Bridge, comparisons of Downtown’s famous skyline, a container ship representing the Charleston Port, the USS Yorktown, and sailboats in the Charleston Harbor.

Graphic designer Netta Radice created the design, combining her love of fonts and colors for the vibrant piece.

The design will be on all t-shirts and posters for the upcoming event, which is scheduled for April 2, 2022.

