Cooper River Memorial Library to close later this month, move to temporary facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The current Cooper River Memorial Library in North Charleston will close on April 27th as construction begins on a replacement branch.

Officials with CCPL say the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library, a 20,000-sq-ft facility, is expected to be completed in about a year.

Photo Credit: McMillan Pazden Smith Architecture

Photo Credit: McMillan Pazden Smith Architecture

Photo Credit: McMillan Pazden Smith Architecture

In the meantime, library operations will move to a temporary location on Cherokee Street in early May, only a few blocks away from the current library and will be adjacent to the Department of Social Services office.

“We think the Keith Summey North Charleston Library branch will be an incredible resource for the entire community, giving them access to all of the services of a modern library,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “We did not want the community to be without convenient access to some key library services while they waited for their new branch, so we worked with Charleston County Government to secure space for a temporary, boutique library at the County’s DSS Annex facility on Rivers Avenue, just 0.2 miles from the current branch.”

The opening date for the temporary library location will be announced in the coming weeks.

Services will include access to a limited collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, and Blu-rays; free Wi-Fi connectivity; holds pickup and book drops; and a small number of computers, printers and copiers for public use.

“It was important to us that there not be a disruption in library services to our patrons near Cooper River Memorial,” said Craig. “Though small, the temporary location lets us continue to connect with the community and provide them access to vital library resources.”

This temporary space will remain in-use throughout the construction of the KSNC Library. The 20,000-square-foot library, which reuses a portion of the existing CRM branch, will include:

• 100-Seat Auditorium

• Outdoor Reading Areas

• Self-check Out

• Creative Studio

• Learning Lab

• Community Classroom and Study Room

• Separate Children and Teen Areas

The revamped facility is one of five libraries constructed after the passing of a $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches.

The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters in 2014.