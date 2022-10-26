MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Corona USA is working to keep Lowcountry waterways clean.

The company behind the popular beer is hosting a litter sweep Saturday in partnership with United By Blue, an organization dedicated to removing trash from oceans and waterways around the globe.

Saturday’s event will focus on cleaning up the areas around Shem Creek to prevent litter from reaching the water.

Volunteers will be given cleaning supplies, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, and water (but should bring a refillable water bottle). Closed-toed shoes are recommended.

Participants must be 21 and up, although it is an alcohol-free event.

The cleanup begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 12:00 p.m.

Click here to register.