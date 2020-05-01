Coroner confirms death of Stan Yarborough

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner confirmed the death of James Stanton (Stan) Yarborough (65) on Thursday night.

According to the coroner, Yarborough died at his Folly Beach home around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. The Folly Beach Police Department is investigating.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

Yarborough is the former principal of Summerville High School. He was charged for the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.