Coroner confirms death of two following Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two fatalities were reported Thursday during the height of Hurricane Dorian.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a residence on Horseshoe Bend in Mount Pleasant in response to a house fire just after 4:00 a.m.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said two people were trapped inside the home, which led to an immediate rescue operation while the fire was being extinguished.

Both were rescued and immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said two people died as a result of the fire.

Donnie Caston, an 80-year-old male from Mount Pleasant died on September 5 at 5:15 a.m. at East Cooper Medical Center.

Linda Caston, a 75-year-old female of Mount Pleasant died on September 5 at 8:55 p.m. at East Cooper Medical Center.

The cause of death for both is pending autopsy. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is investigating the fire.