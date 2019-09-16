Coroner identifies body found in water near the Battery last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in the water near the Battery last week.

Charleston Police responded to Murray Boulevard at Limehouse Street around 7:30 a.m. on September 11th after a citizen made the discovery.

Charles Francis, the department’s public information officer, said there was no reason to believe the death was suspicious.

In an email on Monday, the deputy coroner Elizabeth Dobbins identified that woman as 48-year-old Renee Monique Brown of James Island.

Dobbins said the cause of death is pending further investigation. The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.