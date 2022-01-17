Coroner identifies car break-in suspect shot by North Charleston police officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Monday identified the man who died in a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting.

Junnie Williams (35) of North Charleston was shot by a North Charleston Police Department officer at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday. He died shortly before 5:00 a.m. at Trident Medical Center.

NCPD said that it was called to an area near Crossroads Drive for a reported vehicle break-in. Williams matched the suspect’s description and fled from officers upon their arrival.

According to NCPD, Williams was shot during a struggle as officers attempted to apprehend him.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.