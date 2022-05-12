CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County coroner has identified an inmate who died Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Stanley Greene (57) was found in a housing unit just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the medical unit, treated by EMS, then taken to MUSC. According to the coroner, Greene’s time of death was 11:55 a.m.

The coroner said that Greene suffered “a probable natural event.”

Further testing is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.