JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The coroner’s office has identified a Johns Island man who died following a single-vehicle crash last weekend.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a crash that happened near Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church off Bohicket Road during the afternoon of June 24.

The driver of that vehicle, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 57-year-old John Kozak, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he died about 40 minutes later.

Kozak was the only person inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined that Kozak’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road before hitting a mailbox and a tree.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.