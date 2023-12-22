CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who died in Thursday’s shooting at a West Ashley playground has been identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal announced Erick Ortega-Alvarez, 20, of Goose Creek, died from a gunshot wound.

Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at Forest Park Playground on Thursday afternoon.

After officers arrived, they found a dead male, identified as Ortega-Alvarez, and another man with minor injuries.

Detectives said the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the community. However, no arrests have been made regarding the incident.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating this incident.