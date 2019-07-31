Coroner identifies victim following fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating an auto-pedestrian that occurred on July 29th at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Highway 17 and Dobbin.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins identified the victim as Christina Roberts, a 36-year-old female from Atlanta, Georgia. She died in the hospital on July 29, 2019, at 10:02 p.m. due to injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle on Savannah Highway.

Dobbins was taken to MUSC where she was treated for her injuries.