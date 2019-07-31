Coroner identifies victim following fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Savannah Highway

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_generic3_300799

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating an auto-pedestrian that occurred on July 29th at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Highway 17 and Dobbin.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins identified the victim as Christina Roberts, a 36-year-old female from Atlanta, Georgia. She died in the hospital on July 29, 2019, at 10:02 p.m. due to injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle on Savannah Highway.

Dobbins was taken to MUSC where she was treated for her injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss