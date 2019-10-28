LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 MIDDAY

Coroner identifies victim in fatal auto vs moped crash on Besty Kerrison Pkwy

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Benn Franklin Johnson (Charleston County Detention Center)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday evening on Betsy Kerrison Pkwy.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a hit-and-run near River Road just after 10:40 p.m. involving a moped and automobile.

The driver of the automobile fled the scene before deputies could arrive. A witness stated that the suspect was driving a dark-in-color SUV when the crash occurred.

That suspect, 54-year-old Benn Franklin Johnson was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

On Monday, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified that victim as 18-year-old Aidin Goodrich, who they said died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories