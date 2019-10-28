Coroner identifies victim in fatal auto vs moped crash on Besty Kerrison Pkwy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday evening on Betsy Kerrison Pkwy.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a hit-and-run near River Road just after 10:40 p.m. involving a moped and automobile.

The driver of the automobile fled the scene before deputies could arrive. A witness stated that the suspect was driving a dark-in-color SUV when the crash occurred.

That suspect, 54-year-old Benn Franklin Johnson was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

On Monday, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified that victim as 18-year-old Aidin Goodrich, who they said died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is still investigating.