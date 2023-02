NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston.

The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.