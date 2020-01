HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of Loretta Wright (75) of Hollywood S.C.

Wright died on Sunday, January 5, as a result of injuries she sustained in a fire that occurred on December 20, 2019.

According to the St. Paul’s fire chief, the fire was caused by a space heater in Wright’s home. She apparently backed into the space heater and did not realize it until it was too late.

Wright was being treated at the Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA.