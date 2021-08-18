Coroner identifies victim of Saturday multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Wednesday identified Richard Rosenthal (70) as the victim of a Saturday multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road.

One other person was injured in the collision, which happened around noon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

According to CCSO, the driver of one car was traveling North on Folly Road, crossed over the center line, and struck an oncoming car. The driver then crossed back into northbound traffic and hit another car.