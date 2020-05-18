Live Now
Coroner identifies victim of West Ashley shooting

Charleston County News

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has identified Ryan Murphy (36) of Charleston as the victim of a Sunday shooting in West Ashley.

According to the coroner’s office, the shooting took place on the 800 block of Savage Road around 3:16 p.m. Murphy was transported to MUSC and died shortly after, around 3:49 p.m. The coroner identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. They have yet to release details, including whether a suspect has been identified.

