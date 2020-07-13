Live Now
Coroner identifies victims from Saturday night shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims killed in one of the Saturday night shootings.

The incident occurred Saturday at 11:55 p.m. on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Dr.

The victims have been identified as Joshua Robinson, a 19-year-old male from North Charleston and Cassius Brown, an 18-year-old male from Charleston. Both victims died due to gunshot wounds at MUSC early Sunday morning.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

