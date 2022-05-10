CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified three people who were killed in a crash with a Charleston County deputy.

Stephania Dantzler, a 53-year-old female, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, a 28-year-old female, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, a 22-year-old female – from the Colleton County area – died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened Sunday just before 11:00 p.m. on Savannah Highway near New Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to assist another deputy with a disabled motorist on Savannah Highway in the Hollywood area when the crash happened.

Pelletier’s cruiser collided with a sedan in the southbound lanes.

The three victims became entrapped and died at the scene. Meanwhile, Pelletier was extricated from her patrol car and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pelletier, who has since been released from the hospital, began working for the sheriff’s office in April 2021. She was placed on administrative leave with pay while the sheriff’s office conducts an internal review.

The crash resulted in a second collision that involved two other Charleston County deputies and a civilian vehicle.