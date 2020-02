CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the names of three victims who died in a vehicle collision on Maybank Highway on Sunday.

Jeffrey Nesbitt (29) of Hollywood was identified as the driver. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the coroner.

Nathan Nesbitt (34) of Hollywood and Steven Mitchell (49) of Summerville were passengers in the vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.