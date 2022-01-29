Coroner identifies woman killed in Dec. 26 crash involving motorcycles in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identifies a woman killed in a collision involving multiple vehicles on December 26 in the West Ashley area.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Crystal Henderson, 43, of the Charleston area who died Friday after sustaining injuries from the crash.

O’Neal says that the crash happened on December 26, around 6:40 p.m. at Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing Drive.

Two motorcycles and another car were involved in the crash, with two occupants of the motorcycle being killed as well.

An investigation by the Charleston Police Department is underway.