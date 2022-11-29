CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River.

On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around 4 a.m. following a complaint of a man who would not leave from an Airbnb.

Arriving officers found the man sitting in a later-discovered stolen vehicle. Before officers approached, the man took off, speeding through Flynn Drive, and drove straight into the Ashley River.

He was able to get out of the sinking car and called for help, but went under before officers could rescue him, according to NCPD.

In addition to NCPD, more agencies including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office dive team, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the river’s boat landing on Flynn Drive.

Crews located the car, however, the search for the man was initially called off Friday afternoon.

The man’s body was later found in the river Saturday evening by dive teams.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.