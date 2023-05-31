CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner released the name of a 22-year-old shot and killed on Memorial Day.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal said Deshawn Stephens, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting near Storage Road and Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead after being found inside a vehicle. There were five others with non-life-threatening injuries who were all transported to area hospitals.

No arrests in connection to the shooting have been announced at this time.

CCSO is investigating.