NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who died after jumping off an overpass during a traffic stop Friday in North Charleston is identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

The victim was identified as Kelvin Cole (56, of Johns Island), according to Coroner Bobbi O’Neal.

A Charleston County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 just after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said that during the stop, a passenger ran to the side of the overpass and jumped onto the westbound lanes of I-26.

Several vehicles struck the man.

“EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene,” a CCSO spokesman said.

Deputies said the man had active arrest warrants.

All westbound lanes of I-26 were shut down until about 6 a.m.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.