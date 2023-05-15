CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Hollywood area has been identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified Raleigh Woods (65; of Supply, NC) as the victim in the crash near White Point Road.

Woods died from a blunt force injury in the crash just before 6:40 p.m.

Woods was traveling on Highway 174 before veering off the roadway and crashing into a marsh, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. He was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO is investigating the crash.