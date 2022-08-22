CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Heyward Jr. was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said no information on the suspect was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.