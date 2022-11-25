CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting.

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community following reports of gunfire just after 6 p.m.

Deputies located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO is investigating.