CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner.
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
Flowers and Marrah died at the scene just before 4:30 p.m. along the SC-30 exit ramp near Calhoun Street.
The accident involved multiple cars with occupants who were also injured.
An investigation into the crash is underway by Charleston Police.