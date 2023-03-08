CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a contractor who was killed after officials say he was accidentally electrocuted Monday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Bradshaw, 32, who was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. at the scene, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. to Yorktown Drive after a reported “possible electrical shock to a worker on a lift apparatus”

Bradshaw, a contractor for a private tree trimming company, made contact with overhead energized lines when he was electrocuted, stated a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

The spokesperson stated that property owners and contractors should contact Dominion ahead of any work near overhead power lines to ensure a safe work zone.

O’Neal stated the electrocution was accidental. No foul play is suspected, CCSO said.

The victim was not affiliated with Dominion Energy.

An investigation is underway by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.