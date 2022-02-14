Coroner: Man identified after Dec. 8 vehicle vs. bicycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man who died two months after an early-December crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.

Pedro Domingo, 85, is identified as the bicyclist who died on February 9 after sustaining injuries in a vehicle versus bicycle crash that happened on December 8.

The Charleston Police Department reopened an investigation on the crash after learning that Domingo died.

The crash happened at 1 S. Park Circle shortly after 11 a.m when Domingo, riding a bike, crashed into an SUV while both were attempting to make a left turn.

Initially, Domingo did not show significant injuries but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Two months later, police learned that Domingo died after sustaining an internal injury.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the crash.

