CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Friday released the cause of death for a missing woman whose body was found one week ago in the marsh near James Island.

Megan Rich was last seen August 12 on James Island. Her family and friends said that it was unlike her to disappear without notifying anyone, so they reported her as a missing person.

During their investigation, police searched the home of Brian Baker, the father of Rich’s youngest child. He was later arrested on obstruction of justice charges after he gave false information regarding her disappearance.

The following day, crews pulled Rich’s body from the river not far from Baker’s home.

As police were preparing warrants for his arrest, Baker died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy on Rich was conducted, which revealed that she died from a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

