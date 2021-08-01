Coroner: One of five victims shot on Hanover Street dies in hospital

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner on Sunday announced that one of the five people shot Wednesday on Hanover Street has died.

According to the coroner, Reno Thomas (31) of Charleston died on Saturday morning as the result of a gunshot wound.

Thomas was one of five people shot Wednesday evening. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds called the incident senseless and unnecessary.

No updates have been released on the other four victims, and no suspect information has been provided.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

